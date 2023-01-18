Julian Andres Santa

Yesterday the Risaralda Departmental Assembly held an assembly with its deputies, where the sports secretaries of Pereira and Risaralda, Gustavo Rivera and Luis Eduardo Duque, respectively, were summoned, as well as extended the invitation to the Sports Minister, María Isabel Urrutia who did not He was present nor did he send any delegate or representative of the National Government.

Communication keeps failing

The main objective was to be able to interact with the Minister and clarify doubts and rumors that are never lacking regarding the preparation of the National and Paranational Games of the Coffee Region that will be held in November. However, once again the failures in communication with the National Government and the few advances in this regard were reflected.

The absence of the Minister

Regarding the non-presence of the Ministry of Sports in the Assembly, this is the opinion of Gustavo Rivera, Secretary of Sports of Pereira. “Starting the year is very difficult, I know that the Ministry has the difficulties that we all have and that is that today we do not have contractors, we cannot deny that, and the other week it will normalize but we hope that the Ministry from the first week of February let’s articulate, have good communication channels and work in favor of sport”.

For his part, to this same question, the response of the Secretary of Sports of the Department, Luis Eduardo Duque. “We were waiting for someone to come from the Ministry because it is important, we do not know what happened, we will have to ask them if the communication did reach them, which is what we need to be able to move forward with any project that one has, it needs good synergy and I think that today is what we need”.

they should start

Time continues to pass and about the beginnings that they will execute, explains Rivera. “We are going to notify the Ministry that we need to start especially with the demolition issue, where the audit simply has to give an endorsement, it is to take some measures, a video is going to be made and we are going to summon the municipal, departmental and national comptrollers so that the delegates send the same to the legal representative and be able to start, while they continue to review the studies and designs, we hope that there will not be many modifications because these scenarios already have some technical sheets and resolutions”.

The challenge is not to lose any sport

“We are not going to let any sport be taken out of Risaralda, we issued a statement on Friday and it has had a good impact, we hope that in the National Government there will be an echo of what we are saying to be able to carry out this coming week everything that is director , deputy director and the technical director of National Games”, adds Luis Eduardo Duque.

More respect for the Games

The deputy Durgues Espinoza, asked in his speech for more respect and commitment on the part of the Ministry towards the National Games and not to mix political issues with Risaralda. “What I believe is that the Minister is a great athlete and her absence in the Assembly shows the respect that the government has for the Games, its respect for sports. The call has been for those deputies who accompanied them, simply to make a call for the games to be held in the Eje Cafetero”.