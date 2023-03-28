Home News Minister Durán says that 66,417 gang members have been captured and that 30,000 more are missing
Minister Durán says that 66,417 gang members have been captured and that 30,000 more are missing

The Ministry of Security and Justice reported this Monday that after a year of execution of the emergency regime, 66,417 gang members have been arrested throughout the country, but warned that at least another 30,000 remain to be captured.

Of these, at least 3,000 have been released without charges. Most of the detainees belong to the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18

Minister Durán said that 2,547 firearms have been captured, 3,292 vehicles, 15,878 cell phones and $3,000,000.

The captures have been made by the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES).

The emergency regime has also made it possible to capture 10 of the 15 leaders or leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha, Villatoro explained in a television interview.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security added that some leaders of the terrorist groups are already imprisoning the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT).

The release of detainees occurred after the government, based on an emergency regime approved by Congress at the end of March last year, i

President Bukele has frequently referred to the capture of gang members, assuring that the results in terms of security have positioned the country as “the safest in Latin America.

