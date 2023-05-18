Minister Institution: We will have completed the Eid al-Adha – Current News

Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, The “disaster of the century” announced with a video work that the earthquake houses, which were started to be built in the İslahiye district of Gaziantep, one of the centers where the February 6 earthquakes were felt the most, are being completed.

“Rising Anatolia” In the video sharing, in which it was stated that cities were made resistant to disasters, it was stated that the earthquake housing, which was started to be built in İslahiye, was completed rapidly. Sharing the video from the official social media account and making a statement about the ongoing work Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, “Works at our construction sites in the earthquake zone are in full swing. The roof of our disaster residences in İslahiye has been revealed. We will have completed the rough construction of 360 apartments in 15 blocks by Eid al-Adha.” said.

“THE BUILDINGS ARE CONSTRUCTED WHERE OUR CITIZENS CAN SIT COMFORTABLY AND WON’T BE WARNED IN ANY WAY DURING ANY EARTHQUAKE”

In the video, earthquake The current state of the houses and images from the ongoing construction works were included. The Ministry official, who gave information about the construction works in the video, said, “We are building 408 houses in İslahiye. There are 17 blocks. The roof of 2 of 17 blocks has been completed. The rough construction of 5 of our buildings has been completed, and the rough construction of 3 of our buildings is continuing. These buildings are raft foundations. “They are reinforced concrete buildings built with a curtain formwork system on top of them, they are very reliable buildings. During an earthquake, buildings are built where our citizens can sit very comfortably and have no hesitation at all. At the same time, these are sites with social areas, green areas, and everything has been thought of.” statements were included.

Works at our construction sites in the earthquake zone are at full speed 🚀 The roof of our disaster houses in İslahiye was exposed. We will have completed the rough construction of 360 apartments in 15 blocks by Eid al-Adha.@Toki_Corporate @yukselenanadolu pic.twitter.com/I8DFRh7whL — Murat Kurum (@murat_kurum) May 18, 2023

