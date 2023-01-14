Lectures: 128

“This constitutional accusation does not meet any of the requirements that would make possible its provenance”. With these words, the Minister of Social Development and Family, Giorgio Jackson, requests that the constitutional accusation against him is declared inadmissible.

In a document presented to the commission that analyzes the origin of the accusatory libel, the minister used his right to deduce the previous question. In it, he argued the reasons for the inadmissibility of this accusation.

The text ensures that this tool is used to make merit judgments. This, without describing “facts that point to the personal responsibility of this minister.” Along with this, it adds that the libel does not meet a minimum substantiation standard that allows the right to defense to be fully exercised.

In addition, along with other arguments, it indicates that in the accusation it erroneously understands the grounds for infringing the Constitution or the laws. This to give it a content that is convenient only for the purposes of the accusers, which denatures the requirements of origin.

Background of the accusation

More than two thirds of the document presented by Minister Jackson focuses on responding to the accusations presented against him. In the first part, he explains what are the functions of a minister and also the links with the Regional Ministerial Secretariats.

Then, in the analysis of the accusatory chapters, it ensures that none of the laws described in the libel have been left without execution. The foregoing, both in terms of the so-called Indigenous Agenda, and in the implementation of the specialized protection system for children and adolescents.

Along with that, he assured that he had not violated the principle of probity. Nor have they accused a government official of a crime, as a reason for dismissal from office. This, in relation to the situation with the ex-seremi Patricia Hidalgo.

Patricia Hidalgo

Precisely, the first to present in this session intended for audiences was the ex-seremi of Social Development and Family of the Metropolitan region.

In her presentation, Patricia Hidalgo was clear in denouncing the pressures that, in her opinion, she suffered from portfolio authorities. This, in the framework of voting on environmental projects that she did not share. Along with this, she pointed out as “false accusations” the fact that she did not report a crime of rape in a facility that cares for homeless people.

The ex-seremi maintained that this whole situation caused damage to her honor, prestige, professional career and to her as a woman. She added that, from her perspective, there was “abuse of power” and “attempted intimidation.” “Everything the minister has said is a lie, an absolute falsehood,” she emphasized.

Other guests and agreements

In the session, the constitutional lawyer Patricio Zapata also spoke. The expert made a brief reference to the analysis of constitutional accusations that he has carried out. And, on this basis, he argued that he does not share the fact that the accusation is against violated principles. For this reason, he highlights the need to find a causal link that allows a clear foundation of the accusation to be established.

In addition, Luis Penchuleo, director of the National Corporation for Indigenous Development (Conadi), was present. The authority referred to the budget execution, questioned in the accusation, on the purchase of land and water rights. In his statements, he pointed out that, to date, there is more than 95% execution in these matters.

Faced with this, the deputy José Meza (PREP) questioned the figures, since at the end of November there was close to 60% of the unused budget. Given this, the director of Conadi told him that it was common for a large part of the budget to be executed in the last month. This, he reaffirmed with figures from the last five years.

Finally, Yolanda Pizarro, Undersecretary for Children, spoke about the processes underway for the implementation of the Local Offices for Children. She here she detailed the advances in different communes and the alliances established with other organizations to ensure continuity of care. Faced with this, the undersecretary assured that the goals established for 2022 were met.

After listening to the guests of this day, the commission resolved to continue with the pending hearings in the sessions on Monday the 16th, Tuesday the 17th and Wednesday the 18th. However, the spirit of the presidency, shared by some of its members, is to vote on Tuesday. This without limiting the exhibitors that it was agreed to invite.