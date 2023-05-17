Minister Karaismailoğlu: We have been one heart with our nation for 21 years – Political News

Minister Karaismailoğlu, Kahramanmaras based earthquakeHe chaired the Provincial Coordination Meeting in Adıyaman. Getting information about the studies here, AK Party Provincial PresidencyKaraismailoğlu, who visited Turkey, later met with the earthquake victims and asked for their problems and demands. Speaking to reporters, Karaismailoğlu said, “Although the presidential election is in the second round, the people of Adıyaman, who are with our President by a wide margin, more than 66 percent, also have a majority in the Turkish Grand National Assembly. People’s AllianceHe confirmed that he trusts us, believes in us, and sees his future here. Although only 3 months have passed since the earthquake, my brothers from Adıyaman, you acted with the awareness of citizenship and went to the polls with a serious participation. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and respect to all the people of Adıyaman who protect their country under all circumstances,” he said.

‘WE NEVER LEFT OUR PROVINCES DAMAGED IN THE EARTHQUAKE’

The next process Adiyaman him the Türkiye Expressing that it would be better for the earthquake, Karaismailoğlu said: “We have been here since the first hours of the earthquake and we continued our work meticulously by getting stronger every day. We set up 868 thousand tents in 350 different tent cities throughout the earthquake region and provided shelter to 2 million 605 thousand victims. More than 110 thousand containers were established in 348 container cities until permanent residences were built, and temporary homes were provided for more than 250 thousand disaster victims. “We are rapidly removing the dark traces caused by the earthquake. On the one hand, we are working to demolish the damaged buildings and remove the debris, on the other hand, we carry out infrastructure and reconstruction works. We have never left our provinces and our nation damaged in the earthquake. We have never left our cities and people alone. we took it all on our shoulders and returned life to normal in a very short time. As the government, we mobilized with all our institutions and organizations, our private sector, our civil organizations, and all our charitable citizens. Unfortunately, since the governments before the AK Party, which took part in the disasters we experienced before, could not show these successes, the suffering was much greater. Remember the August 17 and Düzce earthquakes. Between those days and today, our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip ErdoganThere is a difference between the leadership of the AK Party and the AK Party. We have no love other than the love of our nation and Türkiye. Our citizens residing in earthquake areas also saw this fact with their own eyes and showed their reaction at the ballot box. This election has proven that our people’s confidence in our President and our state has been strengthened after the earthquake disasters.

‘WE HAVE BEEN ONE HEART WITH OUR NATION FOR 21 YEARS’

Explaining that they perceive service to the public as service to God, Karaismailoğlu continued as follows: “We have been one heart with our nation for 21 years. We announced that our nation has always seen this, even to the deaf sultan, on May 14. The pain of the nation is our pain, its joy is our joy. Service to the public is service to God. They don’t know, hear or care about this. Here’s what you heard about the earthquake zone after the election. It is not possible for them to be one with the nation, it is not possible for them to understand, it is not possible for them to cure the nation’s problems. He knows well, he sees the difference between the two mentalities very well. Thank God, thanks to the people of Adıyaman who reassigned us, and thanks to Turkey, we will complete our work first in the earthquake zone and then in the whole of Turkey. We will present our works and services to our nation one by one. Our love for our nation does not end, nor does our service. “

‘FIRST EARTHQUAKE REGION’

Karaismailoğlu stated that they took the earthquake zone as the basis for all their works, “We have progressed rapidly. There is no stopping before we build even better and more beautiful ones. Because we have very big plans for both our Adıyaman and our country. This century,” he said.Türkiye Century‘ will be. No one, no one can compete with the AK Party’s understanding of service and work policy. Today we have come to a position that cannot be compared with 2002 Turkey, thank goodness. While putting an end to years of neglect; On the other hand, we have signed many projects that carry our country to the future and move beyond the age. Now, together with you, we will take Adıyaman much further. We will go beyond fulfilling the past in order to relieve the pain we are experiencing as soon as possible. In this holy city, which has the traces of our ancestors in every particle, we will reconstruct all historical artifacts and assets in accordance with their original form, and build much more solid residences, trade houses and shops. We will establish a much stronger and developed Adıyaman from the past to the future. We will realize these as soon as possible by mobilizing all the means of our state. There has never been, never will be, a distinction between us or him. We will make Adıyaman a brand city, a center of attraction. I say with all sincerity that; Whether he voted for the AK Party or not; The winner of this election is Adıyaman, our entire nation,” he said.

‘THE NATION’S DISGUSTING THE VALUES OF THE NATION LOSE ON MAY 14’

Reminding that Turkey will go to the polls again on May 28, Karaismailoğlu said, “Those who disregarded the values ​​of the nation on May 14 lost. Hagia SophiaThose who set free again won. On May 14th, the chaos of those who fell into a seat fight with secret bargains lost. He gained 21 years of stability, confidence, courage and hope. On May 14, those who received instructions from Qandil and Pennsylvania and those who walked arm in arm lost. Those who protect the honor of the nation, Turkey’s independence and indivisible integrity have won. On May 14, our nation once again said, ‘Our prayers, dreams and hopes are with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’. In the second round, our voice will be even louder. On May 28, the support given to our President will increase even more. Adiyaman; for an independent, indivisible and prosperous Turkey and the ‘Turkish Century’, it will once again say, with a loud voice, ‘our leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’. We will keep what we have gained and hopefully increase it even more. We will hit the ballot box results in the faces of those who try to make our country a toy for terrorist organizations. We have full energy, enthusiasm and faith. We will continue to be the hope and trust of our nation with the right steps. Our nation will finish what it started on May 28 at the ballot box. Terrorist organizations and global imperialists who want to play games on Turkey will be buried in the ballot box. We, too, will maintain our usual determination, energy, love of country and nation in the most correct way; We will continue to bring the greatest works and services to our Adıyaman and Turkey.”

