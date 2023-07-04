Title: Tang Dengjie Calls for Implementation of Xi Jinping’s Ideas to Foster High-Quality Development of Civil Affairs

Date: June 29, 2020

In a special lecture organized by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, Tang Dengjie, the Secretary of the Party Group, reiterated the need to deeply understand and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The aim is to create a new situation for the high-quality development of civil affairs.

The lecture was attended by Sui Jun, the Deputy Head of the 26th Central Steering Group, who provided guidance for the event. Tang Chengpei, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, and the Deputy Leader of the Ministry’s theme education leading group, presided over the meeting.

During the lecture, Tang Dengjie emphasized the importance of thoroughly studying Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era. He highlighted how this ideology profoundly addresses major global and national questions, providing guidance for understanding and solving world problems and advancing Chinese-style modernization.

Moreover, Tang Dengjie stressed the significance of understanding the “two establishments” and adhering to Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He emphasized that civil affairs department members must use the party’s innovative theory to interpret and grasp the needs of the times. By doing so, civil affairs will always conform to the requirements of the times and contribute to the building of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Tang Dengjie further emphasized the need to improve political, thinking, and practical abilities. He outlined the scientific system and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought, urging civil affairs workers to consolidate the theoretical foundation of political thought.

Tang Dengjie also emphasized the practical requirements of Xi Jinping Thought, urging civil affairs workers to improve problem-solving abilities, promote high-quality development, and become experts in the field of civil affairs.

Using the theme education as a driving force, Tang Dengjie called for the internalization and transformation of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought in the field of civil affairs. This would be achieved through deepening theoretical arming, internalizing theoretical arms by learning belief, loyalty, and responsibility, as well as transforming theoretical arms into practical problem-solving methods.

Tang Dengjie concluded by highlighting the need to talk about politics with a clear-cut stand. He stressed the importance of adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to ensure the correct direction of civil affairs development. Tang Dengjie also emphasized the importance of upholding the supremacy of the people and actively performing duties to promote high-quality development.

By implementing Xi Jinping’s ideas, Tang Dengjie believes civil affairs will create a new situation for high-quality development in the new era. He urged participants to strengthen the implementation mechanism of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and maintain the party’s overall leadership to ensure civil affairs work always takes the correct political course.

In conclusion, the lecture emphasized the importance of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology to foster the high-quality development of civil affairs in China.

