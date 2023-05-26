Home » Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao Meets with US Trade Representative Dai Qi – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao Meets with US Trade Representative Dai Qi – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin









</p> <p>Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao Meets with US Trade Representative Dai Qi – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1032012" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Detroit, USA, May 26. On May 26, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with US Trade Representative Dai Qi on the sidelines of attending the APEC Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Detroit, USA. The two sides conducted candid, pragmatic and in-depth exchanges on Sino-US economic and trade relations and regional and multilateral issues of common concern. The Chinese side raised concerns on key issues such as the US economic and trade policy toward China, Taiwan-related issues in the economic and trade field, the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework”, and Section 301 tariffs. The two sides agreed to continue to maintain communication.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Xu Haizhi]


010020010010000000000000011100001129649399

See also  They investigate the alleged accidental death of a young man in Villanueva

You may also like

The influence of China in the Argentine media...

They ordered the release of Liliana del Carmen...

Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau participated in the 2023...

ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Conclusion: gains – rapprochement in...

the US Virgin Islands are an accomplice of...

Captured subject accused of violent robbery of bus...

Germans are on vacation – traffic jams: the...

Passenger arrested for opening emergency door just before...

Baby lost in the jungle after plane crash...

Fire brigade: Intensive care helicopter “Christoph Dortmund” will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy