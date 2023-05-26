Home » Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao Meets with US Trade Representative Dai Qi – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao Meets with US Trade Representative Dai Qi – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Detroit, USA, May 26. On May 26, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with US Trade Representative Dai Qi on the sidelines of attending the APEC Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Detroit, USA. The two sides conducted candid, pragmatic and in-depth exchanges on Sino-US economic and trade relations and regional and multilateral issues of common concern. The Chinese side raised concerns on key issues such as the US economic and trade policy toward China, Taiwan-related issues in the economic and trade field, the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework”, and Section 301 tariffs. The two sides agreed to continue to maintain communication.

