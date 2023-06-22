Home » Minister of Defense delivers a new fleet of vehicles to FAES – Diario La Página
Minister of Defense delivers a new fleet of vehicles to FAES

The Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, delivered 16 trucks for the transport of cargo and personnel of the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) who carry out tasks in compliance with the Territorial Control Plan.

The vehicles are Isuzu brand, with a capacity of 4, 5 and 6 tons. For its acquisition, more than 849 thousand dollars were invested.

“With this delivery we already make a total of 70 delivered to our institution, with a total investment of 3.3 million dollars, Minister Merino Monroy explained.

The vehicles were received by 10 military units, including:

-The General Staff of the Naval Force

– Special Military Security Brigade.

-Military Health Command.

-Command of Engineers of the Armed Forces

-Armed Force Transmission Support Command.

-Cavalry Regiment.

– Advanced Logistics Battalion.

– Advanced Support Battalion #1.

– Peace Operations Center.

– Military Detachment #6

The event took place at the facilities of the FAES Transmission Support Command.

