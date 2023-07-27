Minister of Ecology and Environment Highlights Commitment to Building a Beautiful China in Press Conference

Minister of Ecology and Environment, Huang Runqiu, Holds Press Conference on Strengthening Ecological and Environmental Protection

Beijing, July 27 – The Information Office of the State Council hosted a series of press conferences on July 27, with the theme of “Commitment from Authoritative Departments.” Huang Runqiu, Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, addressed the media, providing updates on the status of ecological and environmental protection efforts and the construction of a beautiful China.

During the National Conference on Ecological and Environmental Protection held in Beijing from July 17 to 18, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a significant speech, outlining the systematic deployment of major tasks and strategic measures to construct a beautiful China comprehensively.

Minister Huang emphasized the importance of analyzing the current situation and addressing new challenges while promoting the construction of ecological civilization. He highlighted the need to handle several significant relationships guided by the socialist ecological civilization thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. These relationships include the balance between high-quality development and high-level protection, key tackling and coordinated governance, natural restoration and artificial restoration, external constraints and endogenous power, and “dual carbon” commitments and independent actions. Minister Huang stated that these relationships are not only practical experiences but also valuable theoretical summaries, offering powerful ideological weapons in the pursuit of a beautiful China and the coexistence of man and nature.

Looking ahead to the next five years, Minister Huang outlined the key goals, which include continuing the fight against pollution, enhancing the guarantee system for building a beautiful China, focusing on ecosystem diversity, stability, and sustainability, and actively working towards carbon neutrality. These efforts aim to establish a bottom line of safety and improve the guarantee system for constructing a beautiful China.

Minister Huang stressed the importance of balancing high-quality development and high-level protection, highlighting their mutual reinforcement. High-level protection serves as a crucial support for high-quality development. By implementing ecological and environmental zoning control, environmental impact assessments, and other measures, the ministry ensures high-quality development while maintaining the necessary safeguards. Minister Huang also mentioned the promotion of pollution reduction, carbon reduction, and environmental standards improvement to drive the transformation and upgrading of industrial, energy, and transportation sectors. This approach facilitates high-quality development while contributing to the construction of ecological and environmental protection projects and the growth of the environmental protection industry.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment has taken several measures to promote high-quality development and high-level protection. These include strengthening prevention at the source of the ecological environment, promoting pollution and carbon reduction synergy, implementing major ecological and environmental protection projects, and creating a green development highland. These initiatives aim to improve ecological regulations, policies, and standards, enhance ecological and environmental supervision and law enforcement, and tackle issues such as overcapacity and high emissions.

Minister Huang also highlighted the achievements in improving air quality. From 2013 to 2022, China witnessed a 57% decrease in the average concentration of PM2.5 and a 93% decrease in the number of days with heavy pollution. Although the national PM2.5 concentration increased by 6.2% in the first half of this year, it still registered a 15% decrease compared to the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister Huang emphasized the ongoing efforts to improve air quality, including strict control of emission increments, reduction of emission stocks, and increased supervision and assistance. The ministry has mobilized law enforcement personnel to improve air quality in key areas and cities, resulting in significant progress in rectifying major and outstanding issues. Minister Huang also highlighted the role of the central ecological and environmental protection inspectorate and announced plans for a new round of inspections to address pollution and promote sustainable development.

As China continues to prioritize ecological and environmental protection, Minister Huang’s press conference shed light on the progress made and the strategies outlined to achieve a beautiful China and harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

