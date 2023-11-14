Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng Strengthening International Partnerships: Meeting with UNESCO Director and French Education Ministers

Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng Leads Delegation to UNESCO General Conference and France

From November 7th to 12th, Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng led a delegation to attend the 42nd UNESCO General Conference and visit France. During the conference, Huai Jinpeng met with Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, and held talks with the Ministers of Education of France and relevant countries to discuss various areas of cooperation and reach multiple consensuses.

The meeting with Azoulay focused on implementing the results of the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Azoulay, with a particular emphasis on promoting cooperation between China and UNESCO. Topics of discussion included support for African nations, digitalization of education, culture, artificial intelligence, and open science. The two parties conducted in-depth exchanges on these areas and reached agreements on cooperation.

While in France, Huai Jinpeng held talks with Sylvie Letayo, the French Minister of Higher Education and Research. Discussions centered around the establishment of a ministerial education dialogue mechanism, promoting balanced student mobility, and strengthening high-level talent training. The two ministers also reached a series of consensuses on promoting the establishment of a Sino-French education development forum.

During his visit, Huai Jinpeng also took the opportunity to visit education institutions, including the Institut Supérieure d’Etudes Scientifiques and Ecole Polytechnique Centrale de Paris, and met with representatives of international students from China.

In addition to these meetings, Huai Jinpeng had collective exchanges with the education ministers of African countries and held individual meetings with the education ministers of Sri Lanka, Cape Verde, Lebanon, Antigua and Barbuda, Gabon, and other countries, as well as with the head of the US delegation.

The discussions and meetings held by Minister Huai Jinpeng during the UNESCO General Conference and his visit to France highlight the commitment to international cooperation in education and the promotion of dialogue and exchange between China and other countries in the field of education.

