Minister of Education: the decision to close Metsküla school remains incomprehensible

Minister of Education and Science, Kristina Kallas, who visited Metsküla, Virtsu and Lihula schools on Friday, said that the decision of the Lääneranna parish council to close the Metsküla school remains incomprehensible to her.

“If possible, the momentum could be slowed down,” Kallas told Lääne Elu about the proposed reform of the school network in the Lääneranna municipality. “Strong school communities are being torn apart, which is very harmful in the long run.”

Kallas said that he does not understand why it has been decided to reduce the Virtsu school to four classes and to close Metsküla. “Metsküla has a very strong school community. Which means that the school is viable,” said Kallas. In Metsküla, too big a building or too high costs are not a problem either. “Is the money saved worth the community being torn apart? I don’t understand why the school in Metsküla is closed,” Kallas said after meeting with the parents and teachers of Metsküla.

The Lääneranta municipality leaders have justified the closure of Metsküla school, among other things, by the fact that only seven children attend the school locally, the rest come from further away – from Lihula, Kirbla, Tuudi. According to the minister, the argument remains weak. “This means that the school is in demand,” said Kallas. “It shows the strength of the school.”

According to Kallas, the school network in Läänerantna, like elsewhere in Estonia, should be built in a pyramid shape – that the municipality has a lot of 1st-6th grades. grade schools and the third grade of elementary school, i.e. grades 7-9. the class gathers in the center of the municipality. “It’s not like we’re going to make the bottom very thin and gather everyone in one pipe school,” said Kallas.

The decisions are incomprehensible, especially since three million euros are planned in the next year’s budget, with which the state will support 1-6. traditional rural schools where 20-30 children study. 21 children study at Metsküla school this year.

Jane Mets, head of education at Lääneranta, told Lääne Elu yesterday that the school reform will remain in force and no decision will be revised. “The local government has decided, the court will decide as the next step,” said Mets.

The Lääneranna municipal council decided on March 24 that the Metsküla and Lõpe schools will be closed in the fall, and the Virtsu school will become a four-grade school. Koonga and Varbla schools will become six-grade schools from autumn 2024. All schools have appealed the decision to the court, Lõpe and Virtsu have also received legal protection from the court.