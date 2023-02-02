At the end of the afternoon, the objections of the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, on the health reform project were known.

It is worth remembering that Gaviria was head of the Health portfolio, during the presidency of Juan Manuel Santos.

The objections would have been made by the senior official during a council of ministers.

The first thing that caught our attention is that the initiative “seems to insinuate that all or most of the problems originate in the administration (private or non-public) of the system. As if eliminating the EPS were a solution to the problems of financial unsustainability, corruption and territorial inequalities”.

In the same way, he warned that with the current health reform proposal, the posters of hemophilia, HIV and psychiatric patients could easily be repeated. “Colombia’s experience with public single payers has been disastrous. It was with the so-called free assignment of Social Security in 1996it was with the direct recoveries of Fosyga for the attention to the displaced population in 2001 and it was during the past decade with the payments of the Secretaries of Health for the Non-Pos services of the Subsidized Regime”.

The current minister stated that financial problems are typical of health systems and not only by the EPS. Similarly, he compared the EPS with the provision of health services by teachers and the Armed Forces. “The Colombian subsystem of teachers (which does not have an EPS) also faces great financial difficulties and has three times more complaints per 1,000 affiliates than the Contributive Regime. The same happens with the subsystem of the Armed Forces”.

Too questioned about who is going to control expenses. “In the proposed scheme, which does not define the control of spending and collection, the fiscal impact would be enormous. The expense would multiply and the collection could drop substantially. This fiscal contingency could jeopardize the fiscal sustainability of the country”.

He was clear in pointing out that “the transition would take decades and the reform seems to underestimate the complexity of the process. In addition, the transition is being anticipated: the financial system is closing the doors to the EPS (since they are going to liquidate them), some providers are demanding advance payments for highly complex procedures and the pharmaceutical industry keeps inventories at bay, there are even shortage. The crisis seems to grow by the day.”