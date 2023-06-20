Minister of Health promised to improve health services in Pueblo Rico

The Minister of Health and Social Protection, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, fulfilled his commitment to the community of the municipality of Pueblo Rico by visiting the indigenous area of ​​Kemberdé. During his stay, he met with the community to address various aspects related to care and provision of health services in that area.

Accompanied by a commission from the Ministry of Health, the Red Cross and officials from the Risaralda Ministry of Health, the minister announced the intention of the National Government to transform the San Rafael de Pueblo Rico Hospital into a second level care center, with better facilities , equipment and programs that benefit the local community.

Likewise, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, highlighted the progress made at the San Rafael Hospital, highlighting the timely work that is carried out in the place. However, he reiterated the need to strengthen the health post in the town of Santa Cecilia and the assistance center in the urban area of ​​Pueblo Rico.

During the tour and the dialogues with the indigenous communities and various sectors, the Minister of Health was accompanied by the mayor of Pueblo Rico and the manager of the San Rafael Hospital, Luz Elena Vásquez. These conversations seek to strengthen health care in a municipality that is located close to the biogeographical Chocó.

The Risaralda Association of Health Institutions (AISalud) supports these processes with the aim of strengthening the actions and programs carried out by the public health network in the department. Therefore, AISalud expects the National Government to continue supporting these efforts to improve health care in the region.