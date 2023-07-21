Home » Minister of Public Works tries to rehabilitate rail routes to the Coast
by admin
Last Tuesday, the Minister of Public Works César Rohon, accompanied by the different local authorities, toured the workshops of the Ecuadorian Railway in the city on his visit to Chimborazo.

The main objective of this tour is to rehabilitate several sections of the railway throughout the province, among the routes analyzed for this rehabilitation are Alausí – Nariz del Diablo, Riobamba – Colta, Riobamba – Urbina, Rohon said. He has not yet specified the management model to materialize this intention of the Executive, to put these and other railway routes in the country to work, with this it is expected that the economic and tourist development of the province will increase.

During the visit, the head of the MTOP reiterated the Executive’s intention to comply with the rehabilitation of the Balbanera – Pallatanga – Cumandá road, through the figure of Maintenance for Results, plus the construction of the new Cornelio Dávalos bridge or known as Sal Si Puedes.

