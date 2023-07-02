Home » Minister of the Interior considers it extremely important to dignify police work
Minister of the Interior considers it extremely important to dignify police work

The Minister of the Interior, Federico González, considered this Friday that it is of the utmost importance and fundamental to dignify work and police work.

“Many times it is easy to demand, request and even criticize the work of our fellow human beings, in this case the work of the National Police and yet, we are the ones who are in charge and we must do everything possible to provide them with the elements, equipment and inputs so that they can carry out their tasks”, he affirmed.

Finally, he mentioned that despite efforts, financial resources are never enough, but with the installation of this work, the troops will have all the comforts to offer a more optimal service.

The National Government, inaugurated this Friday, a modern complex of buildings located in Isla Bogado, Luque, which will be used for units of the National Police.

The ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, the Minister of the Interior, Federico González and the Commander of the National Police, Commissioner Gilberto Fleitas.

