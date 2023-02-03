The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, has recently been at the center of national controversy after his portfolio thought of a draft that would prohibit mobility platforms in the country, however, given a consensus with the actors in relationship, this was called off and a regulation project will be led in exchange.

However, after leaving this controversy, the minister entered another. The above, after he conditioned last Thursday, the contributions that the Executive gives to the capital of the country to important works in Bogotá, this, in order for the Mayor’s Office to support the proposal of President Gustavo Petro to modify the Metro plans so that it is underground and not elevated as agreed by his front line.

“If the modifications are not accepted within the legal framework, the government also – to the extent that it finances 70 percent of the other projects – well, those are going to have to stop”the transport minister told several journalists.

Therefore, the Accidental Commission of the Chamber issued a statement in which it rejected the statements of the Minister of Transportation. “If the government insists on modifying a contract that is in progress, all Colombians will end up paying for the delays and cost overruns. Particularly, the people of Bogotá, who must continue waiting many more years to have a multimodal, sustainable transportation system that improves everyone’s quality of life”, pointed out the congressmen of the lower house. The same, cited for the next Wednesday at 8:00 in the morning in the premises of the First Committee of the Senate, in the Capitol.

Government confirms that it will not prohibit mobility platforms

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, and the head of the Labor Ministry, Gloria Inés Ramírez, met with José Daniel López, director of Alianza In, the first Guild of Applications and Innovation in the country, and different representatives of drivers and application users. , the above, to reach a consensus regarding their regulation.

The foregoing, given that a proposal for a bill on the sanctioning regime for transport had been revealed, which sought to prohibit mobility platforms and impose fines on those who use them. This generated an alert among the actors involved, who requested a space for dialogue. On the other hand, the representative of the taxi drivers in Colombia, Hugo Ospina, said that if the applications were not prohibited, they would strike throughout the country.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, February 1, a consensus was reached regarding the controversial bill.