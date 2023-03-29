Defined investment for alternate roads to the Pericongo sector. The objective is to adapt the road sections before beginning the construction of the viaduct.

Modernization of the Contador de Pitalito airport will be a reality. Works would begin in the second half of this year.

The mayor of Pitalito requested support to overcome the crisis due to road damage in the rural area of ​​the municipality.

It was developed in Pitalito a work table with the aim of overcoming the road crisis facing the south of Huila. In the meeting, led by the Minister of Transportation Guillermo Francisco Reyes, an investment of 30 billion pesos was announced for the improvement of alternate roads to the Pericongo sector, which today presents difficulties for the mobility of automobiles.

“We have the alternate route of Naranjal, 11 kilometers for the passage of light vehicles and C3 trucks. that would be the alternate route Naranjal, Sicana, La Guaira. The investment would be in the 15 billion pesos. There are already 4 kilometers contracted for 4 billion, and with that we have to start. The commitment is the Paving and the start is in a maximum of 2 months, which would be the contracting if we do it for an Emergency,” said Minister Reyes.

The second alternate route, for heavy vehicles, is Acevedo. Pitalito, Acevedo to the national crossing in Altamira. The investment in this work is approximately 15 billion. For a total of 30 billion pesos in the two alternate routes, of which the Government of Huila will contribute 5 billion and the rest the Nation through the Ministry of Transportation.

Faced with the works in the Pericongo sector, it was established that the Ruta al Sur Concessionaire already has the resources and designs. However, there is a limitation because a subtraction of the Second Law reserve is required, which is in the Ministry of Environment. The commitment on the part of Minister Reyes was to present the issue in the next Council of Ministers and try to expedite the corresponding process.

For his part, the Governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dusán, made an important announcement for the road development of the southern zone. «We agree with the Minister to return on April 21 or 22, because we are going to sign the Commencement Act of one of the most important works in this government, which is the Southern Tourist Ring. It is a work that in total, with supervision is worth about 58 billion, the Nation is contributing 30 thousand, the money is already there, we 28 thousand, the contract has been awarded, the contract has been signed and the supervision is contracted by Invías ” . Governor Dusán pointed out. The event will be held in the municipality of Isnos.

PITALITO

The Minister of Transportation Guillermo Francisco Reyes, made important announcements for the southern region of Huila, but especially for Pitalito, a land where he arrived loaded with good news.

It is worth highlighting the historic investment for the Contador airport, which will exceed 72 billion pesos. “That investment goes to four years. The Terminal, infrastructure close to 32 billion, runway, platform and taxiways 16.5 billion, and the rest runway lighting and others. We are in studies and designs already very advanced, the idea is that the construction could advance in the second semester of the new terminal and simultaneously the acquisition of the land” confirmed the Minister of Transportation.

Mayor Edgar Muñoz Torres, thanked the Minister of Transportation, the Governor of Huila, the full parliamentary bench and the mayors of the south for participating in this, the fourth round table to find solutions to the road issue in the south .

Meanwhile, he was pleased with the high national official for his support in the studies and designs of the Pitalito bypass, as well as for the construction of the Batallón and Gaviotas roundabouts.

The leader of the Laboyanos finally made a heartfelt request to the Governor of Huila. “We are experiencing a critical situation of winter emergencies. We saw with sadness, and there are some delegates here, that the bridge in Holland collapsed the night before and today we wake up with more than 1,000 affected families in the Brussels sector and we hope that Envías, together with the leadership of the Minister, can have an answer immediately to try to recover this pass that we have between Pitalito and the township of Bruselas,” said the mayor of Pitalito.