ROME – “It would be enough to put the mayor and all those who let things go in jail” because “mayors must not let people build”. The recipe against illegality of the Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, after the tragedy of Casamicciola lands on the government early in the morning, opening new cracks in the majority. And it even partially eclipses the honeymoon between the executive and the mayors that lasted just four days, since Giorgia Meloni had promised the Anci assembly in Bergamo that she wanted to change the law on abuse of office precisely to lighten criminal responsibilities of local administrators.

