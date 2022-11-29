Home News Minister Pichetto Fratin: “The mayors who allow the abuses are in jail”. Clash in the government and with the administrators
News

Minister Pichetto Fratin: “The mayors who allow the abuses are in jail”. Clash in the government and with the administrators

by admin
Minister Pichetto Fratin: “The mayors who allow the abuses are in jail”. Clash in the government and with the administrators

ROME – “It would be enough to put the mayor and all those who let things go in jail” because “mayors must not let people build”. The recipe against illegality of the Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, after the tragedy of Casamicciola lands on the government early in the morning, opening new cracks in the majority. And it even partially eclipses the honeymoon between the executive and the mayors that lasted just four days, since Giorgia Meloni had promised the Anci assembly in Bergamo that she wanted to change the law on abuse of office precisely to lighten criminal responsibilities of local administrators.

Per

See also  Taranto, record heat for the waters of the Gulf: "Almost 5 degrees above the average. As in 2003". Alarm for mussels

You may also like

Early snow this winter is about to appear...

The old headquarters occupies public land, a fine...

The Guangdong Working Group for the Prevention and...

Prostate cancer, 90 patients in Belluno treated with...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement On...

From VAT to Covid aid, tax deadline traffic...

The rapid growth momentum of the epidemic has...

Pecco Bagnaia will receive honorary citizenship in Pesaro

Announcement of the New Crown Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention...

Ferrerio case, dismissal requested for the 31-year-old who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy