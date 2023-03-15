While the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, announces the second peace process with the Farc dissidents – after the Attorney General’s Office suspended the arrest warrants against 19 senior commanders of this guerrilla – the Minister of Interior Minister, Alfonso Prada, confirmed that, as the Head of State had suggested, with the attacks in Tarazá, the Clan del Golfo not only broke the bilateral ceasefire, but also demonstrated that it had no desire for peace to establish a Roundtable dialogues.

“Affecting a city’s drinking water is putting the lives of boys and girls, of every human being, at risk. The gulf clan, with its hostility against the population, has broken the ceasefire,” the president reproached at first.

And, shortly after, he added: “The Clan del Golfo was not able to take the step towards a collective submission to the Justice that was being legally prepared, it seems to favor its businesses more and stay in those businesses and obviously there is no possibility there. of negotiation”.

Well, in an interview with Blu Radio, the head of the interior ministry was emphatic in condemning the actions of the criminal organization in the last 13 days in the Bajo Cauca subregion (Antioquia) and revealed the consequences of its actions. criminal:

“I ratify what the president has said: whoever aspires to be involved in a process or dialogue has to not only write it down, say it and appoint lawyers, but also show gestures of peace, as a willingness to seek justice.”

According to the minister’s statements, both the high command and members of the Clan del Golfo, as well as those of other criminal organizations that want to enter into President Petro’s total peace policy, must understand that the hostilities close the possibility of a rapprochement with the Government. .

“The foster care law, which establishes the conditions in which this process would take place” with the interested groups, will be filed on Wednesday, March 15, after a final review, in case everything develops as planned.

Until the weekend (March 11 and 12), more than 250,000 people in 16 municipalities remained confined to their homes due to violence, curfews, and multiple blockades on streets and highways. Facing, in addition, the shortage of medicines, oxygen and food, but, according to the declarations of the director of the Police, General Henry Sanabria, the armed forces retook control of the roads “from 8:00 pm (13/ 03/2023), a caravan from the municipality of Yarumal to Montería arrived at 3:00 a.m. without any setbacks.”

Therefore, after almost two weeks of violence and chaos, “the report received today is that there is great calm,” despite the fact that the mining union abandoned the talks due to lack of guarantees. However, the minister insisted that, from the Government, they are already “ready to reinstall the technical tables and start what is in the background: how to work the mining district.”

Since “there is a lot of interest in the Government’s proposals and (the) ministries are ready to work on the development of the region.”

The foregoing, because one of the demands of those who were initially unemployed was the formalization and due recognition of ancestral mining, which, in other words, would mean the creation of mining districts and a pilot plan, in Bajo Cauca and southern Córdoba, to be declared as “special mining” zones. with Infobae

