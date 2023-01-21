The investigation against the Minister of National Defense by the Guatemalan authorities is a valid motivation to stop exercising his government functions.

The questioning of the Special Prosecutor of the Public Ministry of the sister Republic, is a very delicate point that deserves crystal clear clarity to clear up any doubt about the actions in his capacity as Special Commissioner to combat corruption, which led to the opening of such investigations. in the neighboring nation.

It is not convenient for the government of President Petro that such a serious accusation, which has been announced, would lead to a capture among other things; for the first time, in the Inter-American System of Nations, disturbs the institutional development and democratic life of the country in the face of public opinion that demands reliable information regarding the assertions against the minister that are notoriously hurting his performance in such high dignity.

The President of the Republic, when surrounding his Minister, must not only rely on the argument of national sovereignty to defend government integrity, but also must urge the questioned minister to present to the country that accuses him the clarifications of the case, which are necessary to give peace of mind, on the one hand, to a citizenry that expects forceful decisions in this regard and, at the same time, to the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office when trying to do justice for the alleged punishable acts.

Between 2013 and 2017, Dr. Iván Velásquez directed the International Commission against Impunity in that nation, of which he was declared “persona non grata”, expelled and investigated “by the legitimately constituted authorities and who deserve the greatest consideration, compliance and I respect.

Now, the aforementioned Minister is accused of alleged corruption, putting the bilateral relationship in an uncomfortable and clearly inconvenient position.

If the international arrest warrant announced by the Guatemalan Government is consummated, it makes it imminent that the Minister must step down from office to have the opportunity to respond to the accusing entity and legitimately defend himself without undermining relations between the two countries.

The accusations are very serious because they have been determined as “illegal and abusive acts calling into question the actions carried out by Dr. Velásquez Gómez in that country.

Judicial questions about the Minister that correspond to implications exclusively of a personal order cannot be above the majesty of the national government.

Comments