Guillermo Reyes, Minister of Transportation, gave the explanations behind the controversial statements about the future of the Bogotá Metro. The political pulse was reduced to a clash of powers, where the Government is putting on the table the resources that the nation would provide for the project, but if they are not done under the guidelines set forth by President Gustavo Petro, they simply would not be financed. The official assured that this is not blackmail, but that the country’s capital is being saved from a “gross”, in addition to the fact that the person who is failing to comply with the agreement is the mayoress of the city, Claudia López.

The transport minister assures that the commitments that have already been acquired with the contractors, with the city and with the nation are not being ignored; Therefore, in theory, the payment for the first line of the Metro is guaranteed. However, he stressed that leaving the layout completely elevated would be harmful for Bogotá, especially due to the detriment that this model would have, hence the request to bury the section along Avenida Caracas.

In his return to the media, Guillermo Reyes explained what President Gustavo Petro initially agreed with Mayor Claudia López:

“There are commitments that cannot be ignored nor will they be ignored, it would be irresponsible and of course I would not comply with the current legal regime. Since Gustavo Petro won the presidency, he had established his position, he shared it with the mayoress and they had already agreed that the president was very concerned about the elevated subway in Caracas, especially due to the impact and the urban disaster that would mean. Not long ago, he was looking at the graphs of what it would mean to build an elevated subway in Caracas, and those who have not made that vision for the future would have to see the impact that this means. It was agreed that a request would be made to the Chinese company to look at the possibility of making the layout of Caracas buried. The mayoress said, if the national government assumes the cost, I have no problem if we do it. (…) However, in recent days, the mayor’s office began to say that this was not going to be modified and that nothing of what was defined was going to be changed, for which reason what had been discussed was left without a floor, ”he explained. on Caracol Radio.

Additionally, he said that the vast majority of the projects that the Mayor’s Office has in progress are in the structuring phase, or in the phases of study by the nation. These are co-financed in a proportion of 70% – 30%, and it is the State that decides if they are approved or not.

Although the delivery of the resources is not questioned, the support for many other projects that the city needs was called into question, and that logically it will be the Government that delivers that money, for example: the cables in the center of Bogotá, Regiotram del norte, expansion of Carrera Séptima, ALO sur, among others.

The entity that would give the signature for said disbursements will be the Ministry of Finance, which is why Infobae contacted the economic portfolio. From the entity they assured that José Antonio Ocampo has not yet set an official position, however, they declared that if there is already something signed and / or agreed, especially with a budget, it would not have to stop.

Government will not stop the projects for Bogotá, but it will review them

What Minister Reyes exposes is very contrary, since he assures that the Metro will continue as agreed; However, if what he “suggests” the Government is not taken into account, then the project will not have financing.

He said the same thing in dialogue with W Radio:

“If they are not accepted as has been said, the proposed modifications should be made within the legal framework, then the Government too, to the extent that it finances 70% of the other projects, well those other projects are going to have to stop” .

He stressed that it is not blackmail, it is simply a message, or a notification from the Government for Bogotá, but the doubtful figure was noticed again when he declared that the city will have a Metro, since financing has not stopped, but the possibility of continue with this run.

“It has never been said that financing stops, the finance minister has said it: there is a Confis and a Conpes that if it were to be modified and tell the nation that no resources are put in, there are a number of things that would imply having to redo this whole process. Of course, our purpose is to reach the agreement that was being worked on, but to be clear, we have not said that line 1 of the Metro will not be financed, but rather that the national government, which provides 70% of the resources, has insisted that he wants the underground route to be carried out in the area of ​​50 with Primera de Mayo and 72 with Caracas (…) I did not do any blackmail and that is why it is very important to go out and clarify or specify what is necessary (… ) What I said is that we are going to review these projects, but, for us it is essential that we be able to have the scenarios to review the legal scope of this possible modification of the contract. When you put all the resources, you have the right to decide whether or not to do the national project, ”he added on W Radio.

After the statements, and insistent explanations from the Minister of Transportation, President Gustavo Petro qualified the controversy, assuring that what should generate alarm is that the studies that had already been carried out on the underground Metro are being dismissed:

“I know what the great scandal must have been: Throwing away the finished studies from the Bogotá underground metro, but it was a great silence; now it will be the big scandal just because we try to recover part of those studies and transform a project for the good of all of Bogotá”. with Infobae

