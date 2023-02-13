The discussion about the design of the Bogotá Metro continues. After the public controversy between the mayor Claudia López and the president Gustavo Petro, both would have reached an agreement and are now working to define the possibilities to modify the main mobility project of the country’s capital.

The mayor assures that “the metro advances” and pointed out that the electrical substation on Calle 1ra with Caracas was delivered, which will benefit more than 200,000 people, as well as feed the first line of the Metro. The same motto that she used after announcing the agreement with President Petro regarding the project.

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, assured the newspaper El Tiempo that “any difference has been overcome” regarding the Bogotá Metro project. According to the official, this occurred because it had been agreed to evaluate the modification of the contract, but the capital’s president and the manager of the company said publicly that it would not be done.

Reyes assured that the resources of the First Line of the project were guaranteed with future terms with the co-financing agreements. In addition, that the Government will honor the commitments and plans to make the disbursements for 2023 to 2026.

It maintains, however, that the Nation is the primary financier and therefore has the power to “fix its position” on the project. “The territorial entities may well finance 100 percent of the projects that they originate, in the development of their autonomy, where the Nation would not have any interference,” said the head of the Transportation portfolio.

For this reason, they created two technical committees, in addition to one for work between the president and the mayor, to determine the most viable way to bury the section under construction.

“It is important to note that to support the request to modify the contract, the Government requested three legal concepts, which offered a common conclusion: that the law and the jurisprudential precedents of the Council of State do allow —under a series of conditions, such as the consensus between the parties—the modification of the contract,” Reyes told El Tiempo.

The Government and the mayor’s office continue working to modify the contract. There is a technical and financial table that seeks how much and from where to take resources to add the value of the construction, based on the analysis provided by the Chinese consortium. At the same time, there is a legal table that has three meetings to adjust the agreement to the norm.

The Minister of Transportation announced that the legal director of the District will present his concept for the modification of the contract at a new meeting. With a legal, contractual and financial agreement, they hope to make the burying of the first line viable. But although they have sought to speed up the process, “it is not about running,” said Reyes.

From the Council of Bogotá, the lobbyist Oscar Ramírez filed a request to carry out a popular consultation, in the mayoral elections, to consult the citizens on which design of the Bogotá Metro they prefer, if elevated as proposed for the first line or underground as President Petro seeks.

On the other hand, from the bench of Colombia Humana, UP, they contradict the mayoress and assure that the works are not 18% complete, but 7.73% by November 2022, according to councilor José Cuesta, who cited reports from intervention.

“The dream of the Bogotá Metro has no reverse, it will not stop, our Metro continues to be built every day,” said the mayoress at the delivery of the electrical station. She pointed out that the transfer of nets is close to being completed by more than 95% and the workshop patio is over 70%. with Infobae

