Minister Rolando Castro meets with the Community Social Movement in Ahuachapán.

The Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro reiterated this Tuesday that his ministerial function has not disconnected him from the various sectors of the population and particularly from the unionized working class of which he has always been a part. “I am a public official, but never disconnected from our people” said the minister who was invited to a meeting with the Movimiento Social Comunitario in Ahuachapán.

The official was invited by the Social Community Movement to the swearing-in activity of the section of this organization, which will bring development and benefit to the population of Ahuachapán.

According to the territorial director of the movement, German Muñoz, with the participation of Minister Castro, they sought to guarantee transparency in the activities that the organization will carry out in the sector.

“Today there are around 300 population sectors in the Community Social Movement and we do not doubt that from this day you will be part of the Movement,” said Muñoz.

For his part, Castro applauded the titanic work of the movement and indicated that this type of grouping is necessary, because it is possible to “make efforts, knock on doors and bring support to our communities.”

The movement stands out for the delivery of aid such as baskets with basic food, wheelchairs and with the support of the Ministry of Labor, it will be possible to bring job fairs in the sector closer.

