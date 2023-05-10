Home » Minister Rolando Castro sets up a negotiating table with unions that propose an increase in the minimum wage to $400 – Diario La Página
The Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, set up a dialogue table tonight with the Salvadoran Trade Union Unit, in order to follow up on a series of requests made by workers during the May Day march, where they proposed an increase in the minimum wage up to $400 and establish unemployment insurance, among other demands.

Castro pointed out that the government of President Nayib Bukele maintains the commitment to monitor and protect the rights of workers, as one of the main pillars of the economy, and it was in this spirit that tonight’s meeting was held with representatives of more than 200 associations.

“The Ministry of Labor should have been the home of the entire labor sector, now it is, and we are executing many projects for the benefit of this sector,” explained Minister Castro.

“Unidad Sindical asked to create a table to hold dialogues that benefit the labor sector. For this reason, now we are installing this space where consensus will be sought that will benefit the population, ”he explained.

The demands raised by the workers are:

  • Unemployment insurance.
  • Increase in the minimum wage that reaches at least $400.
  • The immediate approval of the law on security companies.
  • Ratification of agreements.
  • Comprehensive reform of the Labor Code.
  • Design the monotribute policy for self-employed workers.
  • Break the ISSS retention ceiling.
  • Apply the estate tax of one million dollars and up.

The policies and strategies that the Government of President Bukele has implemented have managed to dignify the pension for retirees, but have also allowed employees to increase the minimum wage, employment opportunities have been enabled for more than 15,000 people in 2022 alone In addition, the authorization of job opportunities abroad is maintained, among other actions, the official highlighted.

