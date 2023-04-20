Minister Rolando Castro shows his satisfaction at generating jobs for salvadorans

Through his social networks, the Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, expressed joy and satisfaction at being able to provide job opportunities to Salvadorans.

“It is very pleasant to receive a resume from a person who does not have a job, but it is a happiness, a week later to speak to him and tell him that he already has a decent job,” said Minister Rolando Castro.

Likewise, the head of Labor showed his pride in supporting Salvadorans. For the official, managing jobs that allow Salvadorans to support themselves along with his family is a blessing.

“Every day is a new opportunity that public servants have to help our people,” Castro said.