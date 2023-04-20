Home » Minister Rolando Castro shows his satisfaction at generating jobs for salvadorans
News

Minister Rolando Castro shows his satisfaction at generating jobs for salvadorans

by admin
Minister Rolando Castro shows his satisfaction at generating jobs for salvadorans

Through his social networks, the Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, expressed joy and satisfaction at being able to provide job opportunities to Salvadorans.

“It is very pleasant to receive a resume from a person who does not have a job, but it is a happiness, a week later to speak to him and tell him that he already has a decent job,” said Minister Rolando Castro.

Likewise, the head of Labor showed his pride in supporting Salvadorans. For the official, managing jobs that allow Salvadorans to support themselves along with his family is a blessing.

“Every day is a new opportunity that public servants have to help our people,” Castro said.

See also  US conducts military exercises in South Korea

You may also like

Municipality of Naples – Lions Day 2023

Maternity Waiting Center benefits mothers from Chalatenango –...

Motorcycle circulation is restricted during the Vallenato Festival

He Liangjun emphasized on creating a clean and...

Strengthening of smart working in Sardinia, the LAROS...

Felisa Cristales announces that she will choose between...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, April 21,...

Cybercrime, only 7% of companies able to defend...

The radical change of look of Marbelle’s daughter

Polis project – House of digital services: collaboration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy