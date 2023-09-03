Home » Minister Sangiuliano meets the mayors of the Amalfi Coast – News
“At Scala with the mayors of the Amalfi Coast to work together. Because the territories are our great resource”. This was stated by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, who today visited the small town on the Amalfi coast where he met some local administrators in the area.

