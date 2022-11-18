«I never thought of abandoning the use of masks in hospitals and nursing homes. As for the daily publication of the aggregated data, I specify that the data collection continues to be daily and therefore only the publication of the data is weekly but the data is always available”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, responding in the Chamber to an urgent interpellation from the Democratic Party regarding the vaccination campaign and the Covid-19 epidemic. «The possibility of acquiring the necessary information even on a daily basis remains guaranteed to the competent authorities, and if there were any changes they would be communicated».

The minister then specified, to deny what he called an “incorrect interpretation” of his previous statements: “At no time has the importance of vaccination been questioned by the government. And none of my initiatives can ever prejudice the right to care and the defense of health“. The vaccination campaign made it possible to avoid over 500,000 hospitalizations, about 55,000 admissions to intensive care and 150,000 deaths. “The data confirm the importance of vaccination in preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” he continued. “90.5% of the population has completed the vaccination cycle in Italy”. Specifically, «As of November 16, during the current anti-Covid vaccination campaign, 142,331,373 doses have been administered in Italy; the vaccination cycle was completed by 48,702,525 people, equal to 90.20% of the over 12 population; the first booster dose was carried out by 40,316,426 people, equal to 84.51% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose, who completed the vaccination cycle at least 4 months ago; the second booster dose was administered to 4,698,063 people, equal to 24.57%».

Finally, the confirmation of what was announced in recent days. «From 1 December», recalled Schillaci, «the ministry will launch a communication campaign with TV and radio commercials on Rai networks and other broadcasters to promote anti-Covid and anti-flu vaccination, and it will be reminded that the two vaccinations can be carried out in same vaccination session. “I reassure – concluded the minister – that in compliance with my mandate and my profession as a doctor, none of my initiatives will ever be able to jeopardize the right to health of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution”.