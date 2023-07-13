Minister: Ukraine has received pledges of more than 1.5 billion euros in military aid

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksey Reznikov said on Thursday that his country’s foreign partners pledged more than 1.5 billion euros in military aid to Kiev during a NATO summit this week.

“The meetings in Vilnius were very productive,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter after the summit held on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Lithuanian capital.

“Ukraine will receive more than 1.5 billion euros in military aid from international partners,” he said.

He said on Twitter that seven countries had offered military aid packages in Vilnius, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a series of meetings with foreign leaders.

