Minister Urso chairs the table at the Ministry

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear presided over a meeting at the Ministry on Priolo refinery attended by Undersecretary Fausta Bergamotrepresentatives of the Isab company, local authorities and national and territorial trade union organisations.

During the meeting, the minister retraced the steps that led to the authorization for the sale of the refinery to the Cypriot company Goi energy and outlined the next development path for the site. Urso recalled that as a first stop, the Isab plant was declared of national strategic interest on 3 February last. A detailed investigation was then launched to accompany the sale of the plants, subjecting this deed to the powers of the legislation on Golden Power and demanding compliance with a series of prescriptions. In particular, the current full operational capacity of the plant must be guaranteed both in the refining flow and in the electricity production flow; the continuity of supplies, as well as exports, of the products obtained from the processing and of the supply of electricity, in favor of the Italian and European market; the availability of a quantity of production, destined for the Italian market, not less than that resulting from the average of the production of the last five years; the continuity of management and its strengthening, employment levels for the next five years, as well as the maintenance of ISAB’s legal and operational headquarters in Italy; the adequacy of the financial resources necessary for the plant maintenance investments and the investments necessary for the implementation of the “Green Transition Plan” whose operational details will be contained in the broader medium and long-term business plan, independently certified by a third party; the traceability and verification of the origin of the raw materials and semi-finished products used in the production cycle in accordance with the applicable European Union and international legislation.

The Mimit, stressed the minister, is now working to give full implementation of the measures contained in the Prime Ministerial Decree of 3 February 2023 which provide for Priolo to balance the needs of continuity of production activity and safeguarding employment, and the protection of safety in the workplace, health and the environment.

Priolo is one of the largest refineries in Italy and in Europe with a processing capacity of around 350,000 barrels of crude oil per day, equal to a fifth of Italy’s refining capacity, capable of supplying 25 percent of the Italian market. play a key role in the energy sector and for the whole national economic system, it has great importance for the territory. In the Syracusan hub of which it is an integral part, companies operate in which, directly and indirectly, more than three thousand employees work, including the thousand of Isab. In an area with a very high rate of unemployment, the human capital of the Syracusan hub represents an important heritage of the country that needs to be safeguarded.

“The case of the Priolo refinery – said Minister Urso – it is an example of how these crises can be resolved with an active role of the state and the involvement of all actors. It therefore also represents a model for dealing with other industrial crises in the belief that even a crisis can become an opportunity We immediately intervened on Priolo with the decree that declared it a strategic site of national interest, we put into play all the persuasive force of the State and with the golden power clearly indicated the route and the objectives to be pursued. We are certain that the framework that has been created can now give certainty to the future of the company”.

Urso then wanted to dedicate this result to victims of Capaci 31 years after the massacre.“When we found ourselves facing this crisis, few would have bet on a positive solution, it seemed impossible. For this reason too, I would like to dedicate this meeting which establishes hope in Sicily’s productive future to those who laid the foundations for the island’s redemption: to the judges Falcone and Borsellino and to the men of their escort, whose memory is a spur to all of us”.

