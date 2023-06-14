Minister Valditara and Councilor Salomoni visit some schools in the areas affected by the flood — Emilia-Romagna Region

The school was badly hit by the flood, and just a welcoming school the reconstruction, which has already begun, must continue: he asks the Region to the Governmenttoday in Romagna with the Minister of Education and Merit, Joseph Vallettara. Who in the morning was in Emilia-Romagna to visit some schools affected by the flood provinces of Forlì-Cesena e you Ravenna. Accompanying him was the regional councilor for the School, Paola Salomoni, and the Director General of the Regional School Office, Stefano Versari.

First date in the great hall of the Professional technical center ‘Compagnoni Marconi’ a Lugo of Romagnawhere the minister met the school principals of the province of Ravenna. The second stage took place in the Comprehensive Institute n. 5 ‘Tina Gori’ Of Forlì, also in this case together with the school principals of the province of Forlì-Cesena. On both occasions, local administrators were present, starting with the mayors, who recounted the difficulties they are facing and the need for resources, in a clear but always very collaborative discussion.

The damages are very serious inflicted on the territory by the atmospheric events of May, but the fortitude of a population that immediately rolled up their sleeves to return to normal as soon as possible: during the meetings they were shown video and photograph demonstrating the immediate effort made to clean up school buildings in the shortest possible time. A commitment for which Valditara wanted to thank the school staffunderlining how his ministry was the first to take action to identify resources and guarantee support to affected communities.

Another point discussed with the minister, the difficulties in implementing the ministerial ordinance which exempts students from flooded areas from taking the written tests of state exams.