“When we talk about bullying we must be clear that it is not a joke but a systematic persecution. It is clear that it has an effect, a devastating impact. In Italy almost 25% of children and young people have suffered serious bullying episodes. The Veronesi Foundation has even calculated a decrease in life expectancy, tumor development, but above all school dropout, depression and overall demotivation. We cannot remain inert. I proposed the use of socially useful work». This was stated by the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, in the episode of “Porta a Porta” broadcast tonight on Rai1.

«I think it is a necessary passage – he reasoned -, because the boy must conceive that his ego has limits. I think it is essential that a boy, working for the community, realizes that he is part of a wider social dynamic and must realize that he cannot be left alone with his own hypertrophic ego which is what triggers episodes of this type”.

Another theme dear to the minister is that of cell phones in the courtroom. «I think I’ll intervene with a circular and then we’ll see if we can take other initiatives as well. A circular from Minister Fioroni in 2007 had already banned cell phones in the classrooms, among other things even authorizing sanctions, which I am not in favor of for kids who use cell phones in class. Minister Fedeli, on the other hand, went so far as to approve a decalogue which basically said: that’s enough, let’s liberalize the use of cell phones. Then that decalogue was not transformed into a norm. Therefore, the Fioroni circular is still formally in force». For Valditara, «apart from when a cell phone is required, one goes to class to study, to learn and to concentrate, not to chat. I think it is essential that Italian schools prepare suitable measures», for example «a small box to be placed outside the classroom. But what is important is to respect what is foreseen by our legal system, that is, to avoid anything else being done in the classroom ».