▲Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong (third from the right) and LH President Lee Han-jun (first from the right) visited Ilsandong-gu and Seo-gu in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do on the 21st. (Photo = Reporter Jung Yong-wook [email protected])

On the 21st, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong visited Ilsandong-gu and Seo-gu in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, and promised a quick reconstruction.

On the 21st, Minister Won toured old complexes in Ilsan, starting with Complex 3 in Ilsan Baeksong Village, Gangchon and Baekma Village, Hugok Village, and Munchon and Gangseon Village. The visit was attended by Lee Han-jun, president of Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH), Goyang Mayor Dong-hwan Lee, and former lawmaker Kim Hyun-ah.

The residents who met with Minister Won on that day ordered a quick reconstruction, citing only obsolescence and parking difficulties.

One resident said, “Baeksong Complex 3 is one of the first complexes to move into in Ilsan. It needs to be rebuilt quickly,” he said.

A resident of the 5th complex of Baeksong Village said, “The number of parking spaces here is about 0.5 cars. Roads on both sides are closed at 5 p.m. It is so dangerous that even the fire truck cannot come in.”

In response, Minister Won said, “Since not all complexes can undergo reconstruction at once, we must plan the order well from now on.”

▲A view of Gangseon Village, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do. (Photo = Reporter Jung Yong-wook [email protected])

Minister Won also said, “There is no need to deliberately delay (reconstruction project),” adding, “Now the whole of Ilsan is going at once. “We (the government) will not hold back anything,” he said.

In particular, Minister Won put emphasis on implementing integrated reconstruction rather than individual complexes. He said, “It’s not ‘let’s just go to our complex first’, but we have to do it in an integrated way (reconstruction) while looking at roads and infrastructure,” he said. said.

Meanwhile, after visiting the Ilsan old complex, Minister Won visited the site of KINTEX Station on Line A of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (GTX) to check the construction status.