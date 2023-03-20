MIMIT-MASE decree to balance productivity and the environment

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear and the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto pichetto today signed the ministerial decree relating to the plants owned by the company ISAB Srl (IGCC plant code AIA 30 and refinery complex code AIA 86), which defines the measures aimed at allowing the balance between the needs of continuity of production and safeguard employment, and the protection of occupational safety, health and the environment.

The decree also establishes a series of coordination measures at regional level with respect to the interventions necessary to resolve the environmental issues relating to the purification plants managed by the company IASSpA, in the territory of Priolo Gargallo (SR) and by Priolo Servizi SCpA, in the territory of Melilli (SR).

The text establishes the deadline for the interventions to bring the plants up to standard, possibly envisaged in the provisions for the review of the integrated environmental authorization for the operation of the ISAB plants, within 36 months of their issue.

Il Ministerial Decree follows up on the dpcm signed on 4 February, which declared all the plants owned by the company ALSO of national strategic interest, pursuant to decree-law 207, taking into account the sector in which it operates, the number of employees and the importance that production assumes for the nation’s energy independence.

“The decree signed today with Minister Pichetto – comments Minister Urso – it allows the balance between industrial and occupational needs of the ISAB plants in Priolo and the related environmental protection, solving a strategic issue for the entire industrial area and therefore for Sicily. This is how industrial policy is done”.

“We – he continues – rwe keep Sicily essential for the development of our country in its Mediterranean projection. The government’s decision on the Strait Bridge fits into this context, absolutely strategic, as well as what should be the ordinary administration: I am referring to the solution for Almaviva workers that we have prepared, as well as the relaunch of the Termini Imerese site for which we have convened the table with the Sicilian Region for April 4, in order to activate the procedures for the assignment“.

“We created – conclude – the conditions for attracting new investors, including international ones. Now finally you can”.