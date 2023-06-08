News Ministers Zangrillo and Tajani meet the trade unions of the Farnesina by admin June 8, 2023 June 8, 2023 23 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also So that God is not lost 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Explosions in Berdyansk, Ukrainian missiles against Russian-occupied warehouses – Corriere TV next post he had been feeling sick after the gym You may also like Pure enjoyment: Top chefs seduce at the “Tavolata” June 9, 2023 Father and son missing after landslide in San... June 9, 2023 33 sheep found dead on Osttiroler Alm –... June 9, 2023 It is impossible not to make you cry... June 9, 2023 Toxic smoke dissipates in the Northeast US June 9, 2023 Xi’an: Youth volunteer service “love to help test”... June 9, 2023 The driver is said to have locked children... June 9, 2023 U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military... June 9, 2023 Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque June 9, 2023 Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair... June 9, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.