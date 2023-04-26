Home » Ministry of Agriculture announces delivery of Agricultural Packages 2023
by admin
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) announced that the Agricultural Packages for the 2023-2024 harvest are ready.

“As of April 28, we will begin the delivery of more than half a million Agricultural Packages to our farmers,” said the Ministry of Agriculture on its social networks.

The 2023 Agricultural Packages contain 25 Pounds of certified seed, 1 Liter of foliar fertilizer, 1 Quintal of formula 15-15-15 and Seed Treater.

In this way, the Government of President Nayib Bukele, through the Ministry of Agriculture, works to support farmers in their crops, providing quality inputs for their crops.

