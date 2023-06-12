Ministry of Agriculture benefits more than 4,000 farmers in the eastern part of the country

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), through the Rural Adelante program, benefited 4,600 farmers in the municipality of Yamabal, department of Morazán, with 13 reservoirs for collecting rainwater.

“Looking for agroecological alternatives that help national producers in the face of the impact of climate change, with the #RuralAdelante program, we have benefited families in the eastern part of the country,” said the Ministry of Agriculture.

Said mechanism that is used for livestock and crops during the summer. “We help families have a water harvesting system that allows them to remedy the water deficit, both in the heatwaves and in the summer season,” explained Patricia Carballo, coordinator of the Rural Adelante component.

Now, the more than 4,600 people benefiting from Yamabal have better conditions to carry out their agricultural activities and are prepared for the effects of climate change, thanks to the initiatives we implement in the Dry Corridor and other areas.