Ministry of Agriculture seeks technical mechanisms to monitor rice production

In association with Fedearroz to keep updated figures.

The Ministry of Agriculture explained that it has been in a technical discussion with Fedearroz for four weeks to keep updated figures of planted areas, harvest surpluses and cereal profitability.

The head of the portfolio, Jhenifer Mojica, pointed out that it will be a mechanism to establish information through images of the rice crops that exist in the country, in order to determine prices and markets for the grain.

The decision was made due to the lack of accurate information on what is the surplus harvest in the planted areas and profitability.

In turn, the director of the Rural Agricultural Planning Unit, UPRA, Claudia Cortés, stated that together with the Agustín Codazzi Geographical Institute, they will join forces to buy images.

“With these image banks we will be able to take prices and markets with rice farmers, where the industry must also win and Colombian households that receive optimal rice at a good price,” he said. Zero zone

