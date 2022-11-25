Original title: Ministry of Commerce: Make every effort to ensure the supply of people’s daily necessities

Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, said on the 24th that the supply of daily necessities in the country is generally sufficient. Affected by factors such as the increase in market supply, the prices of “vegetable basket” products have dropped. In the next step, we will continue to increase the organization and transportation of goods in areas with severe epidemics, guide and optimize terminal distribution measures, and do our best to ensure the supply of daily necessities for the masses.

Recently, the epidemic has spread in many places. Talking about the work of ensuring the supply of daily necessities across the country, especially in key areas of the epidemic, Shu Jueting said at the regular online press conference of the Ministry of Commerce that day that according to the unified deployment of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, the Ministry of Commerce Mainly proceed from the following two aspects to coordinate the prevention and control of the epidemic in the business sector and the supply of daily necessities for residents:

The first is to refine and optimize measures for epidemic prevention and control and market supply guarantees. Combined with the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the requirements of the “Twenty Optimization Measures”, guide all localities to improve and improve the special classes for the guarantee of living materials, and adjust and optimize the supply guarantee plan. In the closed area, rationally set up material connection stations and fixed receiving points to ensure that the end distribution force is sufficient, and pay special attention to and meet the needs of special groups such as the elderly, young, sick, disabled and pregnant. It is understood that at present, all provinces have established special classes for the guarantee of living materials and are actively carrying out related work.

The second is to guide and support all regions, especially areas with severe epidemics, to ensure the market supply of daily necessities. Continue to monitor the quantity and price of daily necessities, establish and improve the “traffic light” grading and early warning mechanism, strengthen market monitoring and early warning, and take targeted measures to ensure supply in a timely manner to prevent and resolve emerging and tendentious problems. Find out the main channels of supply in various regions, and improve the normalized cross-regional joint guarantee and joint supply mechanism. Organize the release of meat from central reserves to increase market supply. At the same time, the market guarantee situation in areas with severe epidemic situation is dispatched daily, the difficulties and problems in the local supply guarantee work are grasped in a timely manner, and preparations for the joint guarantee and joint supply mechanism are ready at any time. Guide areas with severe epidemics to learn from effective experience in ensuring supply, supervise and strengthen the organization of supply sources and terminal distribution, and effectively guarantee the needs of local people for daily necessities.

According to the market operation monitoring system of the Ministry of Commerce, on the 23rd, the prices of grain and oil in 200 large-scale agricultural and sideline product wholesale markets across the country were basically stable; the price of meat was stable and fell, and the wholesale price of pork dropped by 4.8% compared with the beginning of November (the same below); the price of poultry and eggs There was a slight decrease; the price of vegetables dropped significantly, and the average wholesale price of 30 kinds of vegetables dropped by 9.3%. (Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Xiyao)

(Editors in charge: Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)

