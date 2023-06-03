Home » Ministry of Commerce responds to the signing of the first part of the “US-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative” Agreement between the United States and Taiwan Region of China – Xinhua English.news.cn
Ministry of Commerce responds to the signing of the first part of the "US-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative" Agreement between the United States and Taiwan Region of China

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 2 The spokesperson of the Ministry of E-commerce stated on the 2nd that the United States signed the first part of the “US-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative” agreement with the Taiwan region of China in disregard of China‘s repeated solemn representations, and sent government officials to attend the signing ceremony. China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it.

A reporter asked: On June 1, the United States and China‘s Taiwan region signed the first part of the “US-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative” agreement. What is China‘s comment on this? The spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce made the above response.

The spokesman said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory. China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between countries that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, including negotiating and signing any economic and trade agreements with sovereign implication and official nature. We urge the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-U.S. joint communiqués, prudently handle economic and trade relations with Taiwan, and stop any form of official U.S.-Taiwan exchanges.

