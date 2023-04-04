Securities Times News, according to China Net, the State Council Information Office held a press conference at 10:00 am on April 4th. Wang Shouwen, International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, said that the 133rd Canton Fair will still be held offline in accordance with the previous practice. It is divided into three phases, and each phase lasts for 5 days. The exhibition area of ​​each phase is 500,000 square meters, and the total of the three phases is 1.5 million square meters. In these three phases, the export exhibition area is 1.47 million square meters, and the import exhibition area for foreign companies participating in exhibitions and selling to China or other regions is 30,000 square meters. There are 70,000 booths in the export exhibition and 34,000 exhibitors. Among the 34,000 enterprises, there are 5,700 brand enterprises or enterprises with the title of single champion of manufacturing industry and national high-tech enterprise. The import exhibition is 30,000 square meters. For the first time, there are import exhibitions in the third phase. Now it has been indicated that the companies that will participate in the import exhibition come from more than 40 countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, and Spain, and 508 foreign companies participated in the exhibition. The number of exhibitors in the online exhibition has reached 35,000, and the platform role of the online exhibition has also been further optimized.