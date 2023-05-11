Ministry of Defense described the retention of soldiers in Cauca as inadmissible

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, spoke about what happened in the municipality of Patía, in the south of the department of Cauca, rejecting and describing as unacceptable the fact that peasants prevented a group of soldiers from advancing in their efforts to destroy drug laboratories.

“The attitude assumed by peasants in Patía, Cauca, is inadmissible, preventing a group of soldiers, in compliance with their constitutional duty, but also directly complying with the orders of the President of the Republic regarding the frontal fight against drug trafficking, from with this function assigned to the Battalion against Drug Trafficking No. 3, which intended to destroy cocaine laboratories, work that has been interrupted, hindered by these peasants, which I hope is due to the instrumentalization of illegal armed organizations”, assured the Minister.

The head of the Defense portfolio, pointed out that citizens must join efforts, surround the Public Force and work together to end the criminal organizations that are behind this type of criminal activity, “our population must support its Public Force, it must surround it to protect it, not to impede the fulfillment of its functions”.

The Minister also asked the General Commander of the Military Forces and the Commander of the Army to carry out all the verifications to determine who is behind this work of obstruction that the peasants in Patía have been carrying out.

Likewise, the senior official explained that at this moment a commission is traveling to the site to ensure that the soldiers can continue their march in the territory and insisted, as the President has said, that “there is no off-limits land for the operation of the Public Force, they have the obligation to take over the territory and prevent situations like this from happening again.”

Finally, Minister Velásquez assured that the Government is always willing to dialogue and listen to the communities, but that it rejects this type of violent action. “We reject any action from any community, from any social sector that seeks to prevent the actions of our Public Force, also protecting criminal interests in our country.”