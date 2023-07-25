Ministry of Defense is under medical observation at the Military Hospital

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velasquez, has already been under medical observation for three days at the Military Hospital in Bogotá. Apparently the official has some health complications, however, they are not serious.

At the moment, the head of the portfolio is General Heldere Giraldo, commander of the Colombian Armed Forces.

It should be remembered that the last event attended by the Ministry of Defense was the commemoration of July 20 in San Andrés, where he accompanied President Gustavo Petro in that military parade.

And it is that Velásquez, could not attend two important events, the first in Arauca where a security table was held and the other in Cartagena, where a ceremony was held for the Bicentennial of the Colombian National Navy.

