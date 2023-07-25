Home » Ministry of Defense is under medical observation at the Military Hospital
News

Ministry of Defense is under medical observation at the Military Hospital

by admin
Ministry of Defense is under medical observation at the Military Hospital

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velasquez, has already been under medical observation for three days at the Military Hospital in Bogotá. Apparently the official has some health complications, however, they are not serious.

At the moment, the head of the portfolio is General Heldere Giraldo, commander of the Colombian Armed Forces.

It should be remembered that the last event attended by the Ministry of Defense was the commemoration of July 20 in San Andrés, where he accompanied President Gustavo Petro in that military parade.

And it is that Velásquez, could not attend two important events, the first in Arauca where a security table was held and the other in Cartagena, where a ceremony was held for the Bicentennial of the Colombian National Navy.

See also  TV presenter Hryhoriy Reshetnyk posted a video of a walk through Rome

You may also like

China’s Private Sector Faces Uphill Battle Despite Government...

Not just summer: Raffaela D’Angelo bets on the...

Captured when extorting money at a construction site

Announced the Made in Italy Videogame Polo, a...

The OCWAR-T project trains on the interactions between...

Prodeco installed solar panels in Cesar

The Party Committee of the Anhui Judicial Department...

The vote in conduct will average in middle...

Goma: 5 provincial governors reflect on their common...

Changes to SNAP Beneficiary Requirements: New Age Limits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy