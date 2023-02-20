The Ecopetrol Group announced the creation of Econova, an open innovation network made up of five regional centers where companies, academic institutions, and entrepreneurs will develop and execute disruptive ideas to advance the energy transition, decarbonization, and biodiversity conservation, among others. challenges.

The open innovation network will invest more than US$18 million (close to COP$89 billion pesos) between 2023 and 2025 for the construction and provision of the five regional centers, each one with a specific work focus.

Econova Bogotá, which has been operating since 2019, will be in charge of the technologies of the fifth industrial revolution; Econova Santander, which was opened in 2020, will work around decarbonization issues; In the Caribbean, the center will begin activities in Cartagena in the coming weeks and will be in charge of initiatives on energy transition and hydrogen.

Econova Antioquia, which will be located in Medellín, will address electric power projects once it starts activities in the fourth quarter of 2023; and Econova Meta, which will open its doors in Villavicencio during the third quarter of this year, will focus on SosTECnibilidad® and biodiversity.

The Colombian Petroleum Institute – ICP, located in Piedecuesta (Santander), will have a leading role in this network. It has a unique capacity in the country, talent and highly specialized technological and scientific infrastructure is the great articulator. The institute will lead and guide research for the energy transition and industry, taking advantage of the knowledge of its more than 200 researchers who integrate 40 experimental areas.

Each of the Econovas will have a network of allies to enhance their capacity, among which are chambers of commerce, academic institutions, businessmen, unions, representatives of government entities, students and the community in general, which will constitute an offer of activities for develop start-ups

technological. With the purpose of increasing its territorial scope, this commitment also plans to strengthen strategic alliances with centers of innovation and technological development of CT+i ecosystems such as Valle del Cauca and other regions of Colombia such as La Guajira, Huila, Putumayo and Amazonas. , among other.

Science, Innovation and Technology, at the heart of Ecopetrol

In the last four years, Ecopetrol has invested around US$80 million per year in science, technology and innovation (CT+i) projects. This has made it possible to capture more than US$1,860 million in benefits generated to date and 124 current patents granted (16 of them in 2022). For the CT+i ecosystem at the national level, through Misión de Sabios, the commitment amounts to COP$74 billion. By 2023, the investment in the CT+i front will amount to more than US$90 million.

Ecopetrol’s open innovation programs have allowed the capture of more than 100 challenges in all segments of the Ecopetrol Group, this includes 21 pilots started and 14 finished. In 2022, through open innovation programs, COP$2,500 million was allocated to consolidate technological solutions in Colombia and around US$500,000 to promote cutting-edge technology internationally.

Likewise, these initiatives generated 61 jobs in the country and benefited more than 120 organizations, including companies, universities, alliances and development centers.

Source: Ecopetrol

