News

The Ministry of Defense, led by Iván Velásquez, has announced that it will verify whether the religious beliefs of the director of the National Police, General Henry Sanabria, have had any impact on the management of the institution.

These statements come after an interview granted by Sanabria to Semana magazine, in which he referred to issues such as exorcism, abortion, condoms and the LGTBI population within the Police.

General Sanabria’s words have generated strong reactions in different political and social sectors. In the interview with Semana, Sanabria affirmed that “the existence of the devil is certain” and that he has had experiences that allow him to affirm that he has seen and perceived it.

Faced with this situation, the Ministry of Defense has announced that it will carry out a verification of the incidence of the religious beliefs of the director of the National Police in the management of the institution.

Reactions to Sanabria’s statements have been varied:

