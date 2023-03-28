The Ministry of Defense, led by Iván Velásquez, has announced that it will verify whether the religious beliefs of the director of the National Police, General Henry Sanabria, have had any impact on the management of the institution.

These statements come after an interview granted by Sanabria to Semana magazine, in which he referred to issues such as exorcism, abortion, condoms and the LGTBI population within the Police.

General Sanabria’s words have generated strong reactions in different political and social sectors. In the interview with Semana, Sanabria affirmed that “the existence of the devil is certain” and that he has had experiences that allow him to affirm that he has seen and perceived it.

Faced with this situation, the Ministry of Defense has announced that it will carry out a verification of the incidence of the religious beliefs of the director of the National Police in the management of the institution.

Reactions to Sanabria’s statements have been varied:

I have dealt with General Henry Sanabria, director of the Police and I consider him a good man, a good citizen and a great policeman.

There is freedom of worship. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone, let everyone believe in what they want. — Gustavo Bolívar (@GustavoBolivar) March 26, 2023

Police Director Henry Sanabria is a disgrace to the country. — Daniel F. Briceño (@Danielbricen) March 25, 2023