Ministry of Defense would have paid $1.3 billion more in a contract for military vehicles

The Ministry of Defense processed a million-dollar contract with a Canadian company to acquire military vehicles that, in the first instance, were going to cost the country some 305 million dollars; however, they would have been much more expensive. The agreement with that North American company would have caused the departure of the general secretary of the portfolio, Ana María Garzón.

Within the agreement, known by Semana magazine, it is evident that there would be cost overruns of more than 17 million dollars that, in Colombian pesos, would be equivalent to 1.3 billion pesos, with which the national government seeks to provide the Military Forces with new means Of transport.

In this it was contemplated that the Ministry of Defense would buy 55 armored vehicles of the LAV III 8×8 category. To seal the contract, which was signed by former secretary Garzón, the ministry would have agreed that the advance for this machinery would be delivered in parts, which added up to 66.8 million dollars.

Thus, that branch of the Executive headed by the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, would rotate that large sum of money as follows: 15.8 million in 2023; 16.5 million in 2024; 17.4 million in 2025; 17 million in 2026; 29.8 million in 2027; 40.5 million in 2028; 59.5 million in 2029; 34.9 million in 2030; 69.2 million in 2031 and 4.3 million in 2032, according to the outlet.

Information about this contract had already become known last February when the Ministry of Defense announced that they would invest $5.2 billion pesos in which, in addition, they were going to buy an anti-aircraft defense system, a platform and an ocean patrol boat, which would provide the Army and the Air Force of new inputs.

“For the Colombian Navy, through an inter-administrative agreement signed between this force and Cotecmar, a strategic surface platform, an ocean patrol boat and a logistical support ship will be built for a value of $2.1 billion pesos,” MinDefense said a few weeks ago. .

At that time, they claimed that these million-dollar acquisitions were not intended to strengthen the “arms race”, but rather to “replace obsolete equipment that is between 40 and 60 years old and in some cases donated by governments after the Vietnam War.” He pointed to the wallet.

To determine that the aforementioned vehicles would be purchased for some of the components of the ministry, the Government clarified that they investigated for five years the relevance of renewing these devices. Thus, after meetings with the leaders of the Military Forces, finally “the Comprehensive National Defense System approved the purchase. In this way, Colombia will have more prepared, modern and interoperable forces adapted to the new realities in the national and regional context,” the ministry explained in a statement.

However, the Semana report ensures that some anomalies occurred in this contract, which was made under the DPU Incoterms system, where it is stipulated that the company that provides these implements to Colombia would pay for the shipment of vehicles, storage, operating manuals, among other aspects. However, that did not happen and it was the portfolio that had to assume those costs.

It is there where the inconsistencies in the contract would have occurred due to the fact that the Ministry of Defense would have had to pay for the transport of the machinery, as well as the storage, the exercises of operation of the vehicles, among other items that the Canadian company had to assume.

Among these and other elements that the foreign company did not pay add up to the 17 million dollars more that the ministry had to pay, which would have forced the general secretary to leave her position after that alleged mistake. Semana assured that the high command of the Army, as well as the Vice Minister of Strategy and Planning, General (r) Ricardo Díaz, would have been upset after these revelations.

Infobae Colombia learned that, in the next few hours, the Ministry of Defense will give explanations in this regard and explain why the country had to withdraw from its public treasury to pay for something that did not correspond to them. with Infobae

