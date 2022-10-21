original title:

Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China: It will accelerate the promotion of green and low-carbon transformation in key areas and promote the national carbon market in a stable and orderly manner

China News Service, Beijing, October 21 (Reporter Luo Haibing and Li Xiaoyu) Zhai Qing, a member of the Party Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China, said in Beijing on the 21st that in the future, it will continue to implement the national strategy to actively respond to climate change and accelerate the promotion of green and low-carbon key areas. transformation, and promote the national carbon market in a stable and orderly manner.

Zhai Qing made this remark at a press conference held on the same day by the Press Center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Zhai Qing said that China has made positive progress in various work by implementing a series of policy measures such as adjusting the industrial structure, optimizing the energy structure, improving energy efficiency, establishing a market mechanism, and increasing forest carbon sinks by implementing the national strategy to actively respond to climate change.

In 2020, China‘s carbon emission intensity will drop by 48.4% compared with 2005, exceeding the target promised to the international community; in 2021, the proportion of coal in China‘s total energy consumption will drop from 72.4% in 2005 to 56.0%, and the proportion of non-fossil energy consumption will be reduced. Up to 16.6%, the installed capacity of renewable energy power generation exceeded 1 billion kilowatts, and the installed capacity of wind, solar, water and biomass power generation ranked first in the world.

Zhai Qing said that China, as the largest developing country in the world, will achieve the highest reduction in carbon emission intensity in the world, and achieve carbon peaking to carbon neutrality in the shortest time in global history, which fully reflects the responsibility of a responsible power.

He said that in the next step, China will continue to implement the national strategy to actively respond to climate change, implement the “1+N” policy system of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, accelerate the green and low-carbon transformation of key areas, and vigorously promote the synergy of pollution reduction and carbon reduction. Promote the national carbon market in a stable and orderly manner. Accelerate the research, promotion and application of green and low-carbon technologies, and promote the formation of green and low-carbon production methods and lifestyles.

Zhai Qing said that China is willing to work with all parties to actively participate in the global governance of climate change, promote the establishment of a fair, reasonable and win-win global climate governance system, and continue to deepen South-South cooperation on climate change.