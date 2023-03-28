Held in Bali, Indonesia on the 29th and 30th

[세종=뉴시스] Reporter Park Young-joo = The Ministry of Strategy and Finance announced on the 28th that the ASEAN+3 Finance Vice Ministers and Central Bank Vice Governors Meeting will be held in Bali, Indonesia on the 29th and 30th.

The ASEAN+3 Conference is attended by 10 ASEAN countries including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as Korea, China and Japan.

This meeting is a meeting to finalize the agenda to be discussed at the ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting to be held in Songdo, Incheon, Korea on May 2. They will exchange views on global and regional economic trends and policy responses, and discuss major issues related to regional financial cooperation, such as the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM).

In Korea, working-level officials from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the Bank of Korea will attend the meeting, with Kim Seong-wook, International Economic Management Officer at the Ministry of Strategy and Finance as the chief representative.

The Korean delegation will present opinions centering on tasks for regional financial stability, such as responding to economic trends and policies in and outside the region, and developing the CMIM as a regional financial safety net.

