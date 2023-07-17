Ministry of Education Aims to Expand Study Abroad and Training in China through High-Quality Foreign Vocational Education Resources

The Ministry of Education in China has recently announced plans to introduce high-quality foreign vocational education resources in an effort to expand the scale of studying abroad and training within the country.

In a recent notice issued by the Ministry of Education titled “Notice on Accelerating the Key Tasks of the Reform of Modern Vocational Education System Construction,” the importance of constructing vocational schools with a high level of internationalization was stressed. It was emphasized that schools throughout the country should adhere to the principle of “teaching follows output, production and education go hand in hand.”

The key focus of the initiative is to introduce foreign high-quality vocational education resources and expand the scale of overseas study and training opportunities in China. This will be achieved through the promotion of Chinese vocational education international cooperation brands, the organization of overseas vocational education programs with Chinese characteristics, and the collaboration with overseas vocational and technical colleges and universities of applied technology.

The aim is to cultivate a group of vocational students who meet the needs of international education and to train teachers who can provide high-quality vocational education. Furthermore, the initiative seeks to cultivate a group of localized technical and skilled talents who can serve the overseas development of Chinese enterprises. Ultimately, the goal is to improve the overall internationalization level of vocational schools in China.

By 2025, the Ministry of Education aims to support approximately 300 vocational schools with Chinese characteristics and a high level of internationalization in three batches.

This new initiative by the Ministry of Education reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing vocational education in China and promoting international cooperation in this field. It is believed that the introduction of high-quality foreign vocational education resources will not only enrich the educational experience for students but also contribute to the overall growth and development of the vocational education system in the country.