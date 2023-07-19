Ministry of Education and Science: village schools with more than 20 students receive support

Metsküla school. Urmas Lauri’s photo.

Communication expert Anni Eerik of the Ministry of Education and Science told Lääne Elu that the government’s intention is to support the survival of small village schools so that children can go to school close to their homes.

The first discussion of the financing model for small rural schools took place in the government last week, the discussions continue, and the exact conditions of the support measure will be revealed in September, when the state budget for 2024 is discussed. The measure will take effect from the coming fiscal year.

In the completed school year, based on a similar model, 15 municipalities would have received additional support to cover the costs of 19 schools, including Lääneranna municipality for Metsküla elementary school.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

